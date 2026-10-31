India Meteorological Department forecasts hotter drier November for most regions
India
Get ready for a hotter and drier November, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Thanks to ongoing El Nino conditions, most parts of India will see higher daytime temperatures, though the Himalayan foothills might get a bit of a break.
Warmer nights less rainfall in India
Nighttime temperatures are expected to stay above average in most places, except for some central and eastern regions where things could feel more normal.
Rainfall is also taking a hit: south peninsular India is likely to get just 77% of its usual November rain, and overall, the country can expect less rain in November because of El Nino's impact on our weather.