India's power demand hits record high for 3rd day

India's peak power demand hit a record high for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, reaching 265.4 gigawatts (GW) at 3:45pm. The spike in demand is largely due to widespread use of air conditioners and cooling appliances amid a severe heatwave across the country. On Monday, the peak demand was recorded at 257.5GW, which was then surpassed on Tuesday with a new record of 260.5GW.

Energy sources Thermal, solar energy contributions The record peak demand was met with thermal energy supplying 166GW and solar energy contributing 58GW. Grid India's daily report, compiled from National Load Despatch Centre data, shows that there was no shortfall during solar hours on Tuesday but a deficit of 698 megawatts (MW) during non-solar hours. The government has projected peak power demand to touch 271GW this summer, with preparations in place to meet a requirement of up to 280GW.

Demand management Peak demand expected to reach 271GW According to NDTV sources, the government has decided that all thermal power plants will be operational during the season, with no maintenance shutdowns permitted. Officials stated this will increase supply by 15,000 megawatts to meet the anticipated surge in demand. On coal supplies needed to run power plants, the government confirmed they have reserves for 18 days against a usual benchmark of about 30 days.

Advertisement