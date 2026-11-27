India sets new milk production record at 253.81 million tons
India just broke its own record for milk production, reaching 253.81 million tons in 2025-26, a 2.4% jump from the previous year (2024-25).
That means people now have access to a bit more milk each day (492gm per person, up from 485gm), according to the latest government statistics.
Cattle supply over half India's milk
Cattle led the charge, making up over half of India's total milk output, with buffaloes and goats following behind.
Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan were the top-producing states, while Tamil Nadu stood out for its rapid growth.
The boost comes largely from government efforts to support farmers and enhance dairy productivity, improve breeding infrastructure, strengthen animal health services, and support dairy farmers.
Plus, India now produces about one-fourth of all the world's milk, so it's making a real global impact too.