Cattle led the charge, making up over half of India's total milk output, with buffaloes and goats following behind.

Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan were the top-producing states, while Tamil Nadu stood out for its rapid growth.

The boost comes largely from government efforts to support farmers and enhance dairy productivity, improve breeding infrastructure, strengthen animal health services, and support dairy farmers.

Plus, India now produces about one-fourth of all the world's milk, so it's making a real global impact too.