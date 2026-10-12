India to host BIMSTEC Home Ministers meeting in New Delhi
India
India is gearing up to host the very first BIMSTEC Home Ministers's meeting in New Delhi on October 13, 2026.
Announced by Home Minister Amit Shah, this gathering will bring together leaders from Bay of Bengal nations to talk about making the region safer and more connected.
Amit Shah stresses regional security cooperation
The focus will be on big challenges like terrorism, drug trafficking, cyber threats, and organized crime. Issues like human trafficking and illegal money flows are also up for discussion.
Shah highlighted that working together is key for a safer future in the region, so this meeting is all about building stronger teamwork among these countries.