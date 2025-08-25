India warns Pakistan of major flooding in Tawi river

Indus Waters Treaty under strain

The Indus Waters Treaty, which decides how water is shared between the two countries, is feeling the strain.

India paused talks, citing concerns over cross-border terrorism.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif insisted that India wouldn't be able to "snatch even one drop" of water from them.

Former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari called any threat to the treaty an attack on the Indus Valley Civilisation and said the nation would not back down if New Delhi forced it into war.

The standoff has people worried about what comes next for both nations.