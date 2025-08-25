Next Article
Delhi Police arrest man who funded CM attacker
Delhi Police have arrested Tehseen Syed, a close friend of Rajeshbhai Khimji Sakriya—the man who attacked Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a recent Jan Sunwai.
Investigators say Syed knew about Sakriya's plan and even sent him ₹2,000 before the assault.
Sakriya entered CM's office on pretext of filing complaint
Sakriya entered the CM's office disguised as a complainant, upset over the Supreme Court order on stray dogs.
He grabbed Gupta, causing her to fall and go into shock.
Spotting heavy security, he ditched a locally bought knife before he could use it.
The case is being treated as attempted murder. Both men are now in judicial custody while police search for the discarded weapon and question more associates from Rajkot.
Security around Gupta has also been stepped up since the incident.