Indian Air Force rescues 12 on Indravati River hut roof
India
12 people, including two women and three children, were rescued by an Indian Air Force helicopter after getting stranded on a hut roof during heavy flooding in Chhattisgarh's Indravati River.
The hut roof was at risk of collapsing when the IAF team responded to the emergency call near Dongaghat village.
Garud commando winches all, evacuations continue
A Garud commando was lowered from the helicopter to help get everyone out safely, even as floodwaters kept rising.
All 12 were winched up and brought to safety, thanks to some quick teamwork under tough conditions.
Meanwhile, local doctors say they are treating many flood-affected patients for colds and fevers, and relief teams are keeping a close eye on things as evacuations continue.