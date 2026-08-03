Indian Army launches 2,400km Gunners Ladakh Odyssey from Kargil Memorial
India
The Indian Army just launched the Gunners Ladakh Odyssey, a 2,400-kilometer motorcycle expedition marking both the 27th anniversary of the Kargil War and 200 years of its artillery regiment.
The journey began at Drass's Kargil War Memorial with floral tributes for fallen soldiers, an emotional start to a meaningful ride.
Expedition ends in Leh August 14
Over 12 days, the team will visit iconic Kargil War sites like Nubra, Shyok, and Chushul valleys.
Along the way, they'll collect soil from battlefields for planting saplings at war memorials, a cool way to keep memories alive.
The riders will also meet ex-servicemen and Veer Naris to honor their sacrifices.
The expedition wraps up in Leh on August 14 with a warm welcome from Ladakh's lieutenant governor.