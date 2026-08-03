Indian Army launches 2,400km Gunners Ladakh Odyssey from Kargil Memorial

Over 12 days, the team will visit iconic Kargil War sites like Nubra, Shyok, and Chushul valleys.

Along the way, they'll collect soil from battlefields for planting saplings at war memorials, a cool way to keep memories alive.

The riders will also meet ex-servicemen and Veer Naris to honor their sacrifices.

The expedition wraps up in Leh on August 14 with a warm welcome from Ladakh's lieutenant governor.