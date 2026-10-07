Indian Oil official stabbed 7 times while sealing petrol pump
What's the story
An Indian Oil employee, Mahesh Shelke, was stabbed seven times in Maharashtra's Hingoli district on Tuesday following a dispute over the sealing of a petrol pump. The incident occurred around 4:30pm while Shelke and his team were sealing the petrol pump that had recently resumed operations after being nonfunctional for some time. An argument erupted between Shelke, the pump owner's family, and others present during the operation.
Incident details
Reason behind dispute yet to be ascertained
Per reports, the petrol pump operator Sahebrao Pandavveer's family asked for a month to resume operations, but the officials declined.
The argument escalated into violence, leading to Shelke being stabbed seven times. He died on the spot.
The exact reason for the dispute is still unclear, but police have formed a team to identify the accused, who fled after the crime.
A murder case has been registered.
Official response
Petroleum minister expresses shock over incident
Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expressed shock over the incident.
In a post on X, Puri said Shelke lost his life while discharging his official duties. He said the victim was part of a team carrying out the takeover of the Indian Oil retail outlet in Hingoli district when he was attacked with a sharp weapon.
"I strongly condemn this heinous and unacceptable act of violence," Puri said.
Employee protests
Indian Oil Officers' Association demands better safety measures
The Indian Oil Officers's Association has also called for stronger institutional support and a standard operating procedure to deal with threats, intimidation, and assaults on officers.
"Violence against an officer of a public sector organization is absolutely unacceptable. IOOA strongly urges MoPNG, IOCL Management and the Government of Maharashtra to ensure a swift, impartial and time-bound investigation and arrest of the perpetrators within 24 hours, subject to due process of law," it said on Tuesday.