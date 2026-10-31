Indian Railways launches Vande Bharat sleeper New Delhi to Varanasi
Indian Railways just rolled out a new Vande Bharat sleeper train between New Delhi and Varanasi, running six days a week with stops at Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh, and Ghaziabad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X said, "Whether it's a darshan of Baba Vishwanath or a journey to the Sangam, this train will connect faith with opportunity and tradition with modernity," hoping it makes life easier for everyone from pilgrims to young professionals.
Vande Bharat modern amenities and safety
It's got comfy sleeper berths, vacuum toilets, integrated charging facilities, spacious luggage areas, and even saves you around 55 minutes compared to the existing Shiv Ganga Express on the Varanasi to New Delhi route.
Safety's covered too, with features like the Kavach collision system and CCTV cameras.
Plus, it's designed for accessibility so everyone can travel comfortably.
Train operates New Delhi Varanasi route
The train leaves New Delhi and heads back from Varanasi.