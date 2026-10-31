Indian Railways launches Vande Bharat sleeper New Delhi to Varanasi

Indian Railways just rolled out a new Vande Bharat sleeper train between New Delhi and Varanasi, running six days a week with stops at Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh, and Ghaziabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on X said, "Whether it's a darshan of Baba Vishwanath or a journey to the Sangam, this train will connect faith with opportunity and tradition with modernity," hoping it makes life easier for everyone from pilgrims to young professionals.