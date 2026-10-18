Indian Railways runs New Delhi Patna Vande Bharat Diwali Chhath
India
Indian Railways will run a special Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi and Patna Junction to help people travel home for Diwali and Chhath Puja.
The train runs three times a week from October 21 to November 26, with comfy chair-car coaches and stops at six key stations, perfect for anyone heading back to Bihar for the celebrations.
Schedule and Vande Bharat sleeper plan
Trains leave New Delhi at 8:35am on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, reaching Patna by 9:30pm.
The return journey starts from Patna at 10:00am on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays, arriving in Delhi by 11:30pm.
Looking ahead, Indian Railways plans to launch Vande Bharat sleeper trains by 2027 to make overnight travel smoother on longer routes.