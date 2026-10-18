Indian students rally in London Dublin Toronto against Gyanesh Kumar
Indian students and community groups are rallying across London, Dublin, and Toronto after big protests in Delhi calling out Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for alleged election irregularities.
Under the banner Jantar Mantar is Everywhere, they are pushing for accountability and standing up for democratic rights.
More protests are lined up in Australia and New York City.
Young Indians abroad demand election transparency
In London, students gathered outside the Indian High Commission demanding Kumar's resignation, while Toronto protesters read out the Indian Constitution to highlight their call for fair elections.
In Dublin, people used songs and poetry to spotlight concerns with voter rolls.
These coordinated efforts show a growing global push among young Indians abroad for transparency and integrity in India's election process.