India's 112 unified emergency helpline fully implemented in 5 jurisdictions
Back in 2019, India rolled out the 112 helpline to make emergencies less confusing, so instead of remembering different numbers for police, fire, or ambulance, you just dial one. It's a bit like the U.S.'s 911.
But here's the catch: as of now, only five states and union territories, Delhi, Kerala, Gujarat, Haryana, and Lakshadweep, have actually connected all their emergency services to 112.
Uttar Pradesh nears full 112 integration
Uttar Pradesh is almost there: just one helpline left to merge. The Supreme Court had set a deadline earlier this year for everyone else to get on board.
So why 112? It's easy to dial (even on old-school phones), works when your phone is locked, and is already used across Europe.
India chose it after the Justice Verma Committee recommended a unified system following the 2012 Delhi gangrape case.
The goal: make getting help fast and simple for everyone.