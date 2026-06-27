India's 112 unified emergency helpline fully implemented in 5 jurisdictions

Uttar Pradesh nears full 112 integration

Uttar Pradesh is almost there: just one helpline left to merge. The Supreme Court had set a deadline earlier this year for everyone else to get on board.

So why 112? It's easy to dial (even on old-school phones), works when your phone is locked, and is already used across Europe.

India chose it after the Justice Verma Committee recommended a unified system following the 2012 Delhi gangrape case.

The goal: make getting help fast and simple for everyone.