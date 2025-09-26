India's 1st supersonic fighter jet MiG-21 bows out

The ceremony featured a water cannon salute and impressive aerial shows from the Akash Ganga skydivers and Surya Kiran aerobatic team. MiG-21s flew their signature formations one last time, with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and many veterans watching on. The event wrapped up with an emotional handover of the jets' logbook.

Historic significance

The MiG-21 wasn't just any plane—it was India's first supersonic jet and played key roles in wars from 1965 all the way to recent airstrikes in 2019.

Over 870 of these aircraft trained generations of pilots and shaped Indian air power, despite their mixed safety record.

Their retirement marks a big moment for military aviation in India.