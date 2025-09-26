SC halts cremation of Maoist killed in alleged encounter

SC orders body preservation until HC reviews case

On September 26, 2025, the Supreme Court ordered that Reddy's body must be preserved until the Chhattisgarh High Court reviews the case.

The judges said they're not taking sides yet but want an urgent hearing after Durga Puja.

The petition sought an independent investigation outside Chhattisgarh and a fresh postmortem, but the Supreme Court left these issues open for the High Court to decide.

Meanwhile, another Maoist killed in the same incident was already cremated after a postmortem in his hometown.