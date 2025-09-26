Nitish Katara murder convict denied more bail to get married
Vikas Yadav, convicted for the 2002 murder of Nitish Katara, just had his request for more interim bail turned down by the Supreme Court.
He wanted extra time out to get married and sort out a ₹54 lakh fine, but both the Delhi High Court and now the Supreme Court said no—citing procedural grounds and the fact that the Supreme Court had already upheld his conviction.
Vikas Yadav was 1st granted bail in April 2025
Yadav is serving a 25-year sentence without remission for murder. He was first given interim bail in April 2025 because of his mother's illness, with extensions granted until courts told him to return.
When he claimed he needed more time for marriage arrangements and paperwork, police were asked to verify if he was actually getting married (since Katara's mother alleged he already was).
Meanwhile, co-convict Sukhdev Yadav finished his 20-year term and was released recently; Vikas's cousin Vishal Yadav remains another convict in the case.