India's drug pricing authority caps margins on 137 anticancer medicines
India
India's drug pricing authority just shared that after capping margins on 137 anticancer medicines, prices stayed the same for about a quarter of the 643 packs reviewed.
While most packs (484) saw real price drops, 159 remained unchanged, and several of those packs still retain prices of multiple lakh rupees, so the move hasn't helped everyone dealing with cancer costs.
Generics cut, high cost medicines unchanged
The biggest savings showed up in generics and biosimilars like Debrumab and Azacytin, but high-end medicines (especially those over ₹1 lakh) mostly didn't get any cheaper.
Experts say if we want real relief for patients, bigger policy changes and more transparency are needed.
The new prices kick in from November 9, 2026, aiming to make cancer treatment a bit more affordable.