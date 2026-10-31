India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Atlanta for G20
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in Atlanta for the G-20 foreign ministers' meeting, where energy and supply chain issues are in focus.
He'll also join a Quad session with the US Japan, and Australia to talk maritime security (big topics shaping global cooperation right now).
Bilateral talks then Antigua and Barbuda
Jaishankar's schedule is packed: he's meeting Canada's Foreign Minister, Anita Anand, to ease recent tensions, Brazil's Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira, on energy teamwork, and Germany's Foreign Minister, Johann Wadephul, and South Korea's Cho Hyun about trade, defense, and technology partnerships.
After Atlanta, he'll head to Antigua and Barbuda for Commonwealth discussions, part of India's push to build stronger ties as the world keeps shifting.