India's FSSAI steps up checks after about 20% samples unsafe
India
India's food safety watchdog is stepping up checks at restaurants and packaged food brands after finding that about 20% of over 100,000 samples tested each year since 2020 were unsafe or substandard.
With consumers long complaining about poor hygiene, nearly 8,000 food business licenses have been canceled in the past three years.
FSSAI red label rules face court
Recent surprise raids uncovered everything from fake labeling on products manufactured by big brands like PepsiCo and Nestle to adulterated paneer being seized.
The FSSAI now wants red-warning labels on foods high in any two or more of saturated fat, sugar, or salt, but industry groups say the rules are too harsh while health advocates argue they don't go far enough.
The Supreme Court will weigh in on September 10.