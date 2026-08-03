India's parliamentary IT panel summons platforms after Modi's Facebook post
Representatives from Meta, Google, YouTube, Snapchat, and X were called in by India's Parliamentary IT panel after Prime Minister Modi's Facebook post about paper leaks was briefly restricted.
The meeting, led by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and attended by senior government officials, focused on social and digital platforms and their regulation.
Meta apologizes, restores post amid investigations
Following the restriction of Modi's post, Indian authorities started investigating Meta's content moderation practices.
Hyderabad police even registered cases against Meta India head Arun Srinivas and some accounts for allegedly targeting Modi online.
Meta apologized for the removal and restored the post, but now faces tougher questions about social media regulation, algorithm bias, and how these platforms impact public order.