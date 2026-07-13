India's Supreme Court issues draft letting AI assist in courts

Supreme Court seeks comments, outlines safeguards

The Court wants everyone's feedback on these rules until July 15, and plans to roll out changes gradually, depending on each court's needs.

There are strict safeguards: AI cannot use personal data for training or make actual legal decisions (like bail).

If AI helps with your case, you'll be told about it.

Oversight committees (made up of judges, tech experts, and legal minds) will watch over everything to keep things fair and transparent.