India's Supreme Court issues draft letting AI assist in courts
India
India's Supreme Court released a draft on June 3 on how AI could be used in our courts.
The main idea? Let AI handle routine stuff like transcribing and translating, so cases move faster and justice is more accessible, while keeping the big decisions firmly in human hands.
Supreme Court seeks comments, outlines safeguards
The Court wants everyone's feedback on these rules until July 15, and plans to roll out changes gradually, depending on each court's needs.
There are strict safeguards: AI cannot use personal data for training or make actual legal decisions (like bail).
If AI helps with your case, you'll be told about it.
Oversight committees (made up of judges, tech experts, and legal minds) will watch over everything to keep things fair and transparent.