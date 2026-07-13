India's tech ministry reviews username features on WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal
India's tech ministry is taking a close look at the new username feature from WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal, the one that lets you chat without giving out your phone number.
Responses have been received from some of the platforms, and officials are now reviewing them.
India asks WhatsApp to pause usernames
The government is worried this feature might make it easier for scammers to pull off phishing or impersonation scams. Because of these risks, WhatsApp has been asked to hold off on launching usernames until talks wrap up.
Telegram and Signal also received official notices about their security measures. A final decision will come after all responses are reviewed: WhatsApp has a proposed username feature that the government directed not to launch until consultations are completed, while Telegram already has its username feature live. Signal already has it live.