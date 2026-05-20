India's weather splits with northern heat and southern heavy rain
India's weather is all over the place right now, while the north is sweating through a serious heatwave; the south is getting drenched.
Delhi hit its first big heat spike of May on Tuesday, with temperatures soaring past 45 degrees Celsius.
The IMD says it could get even hotter on Wednesday.
Uttar Pradesh's Banda hits 47.6°C
Banda in Uttar Pradesh was among the hottest places in India at 47.6 degrees Celsius, breaking Monday's record.
Warm nights are making things tougher in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha, and parts of Delhi are seeing air quality worsen toward the poor category.
Meanwhile, southern states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala are dealing with heavy rain and thunderstorms.
The IMD expects the Southwest Monsoon to arrive early in Kerala by May 26, so more wet weather is on the way for the south and east.