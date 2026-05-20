India's weather splits with northern heat and southern heavy rain

Uttar Pradesh's Banda hits 47.6°C

Banda in Uttar Pradesh was among the hottest places in India at 47.6 degrees Celsius, breaking Monday's record.

Warm nights are making things tougher in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha, and parts of Delhi are seeing air quality worsen toward the poor category.

Meanwhile, southern states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala are dealing with heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The IMD expects the Southwest Monsoon to arrive early in Kerala by May 26, so more wet weather is on the way for the south and east.