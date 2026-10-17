Indore BJP leader Kamal Chauhan filmed pushing 15-year-old at Garba
India
Kamal Chauhan, a BJP leader from Indore, is facing serious backlash after a video showed him pushing a 15-year-old girl out of a Garba venue.
The incident happened at the Kankeshwari Garba Utsav and quickly went viral, sparking outrage both online and offline.
Case filed under POCSO against Chauhan
Police have registered a case against Chauhan under the POCSO Act and Section 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after the girl filed a complaint. The case is being investigated at Hira Nagar police station.
Politically, Congress criticized BJP for not protecting young girls, while local BJP leaders summoned Chauhan to the party office for an investigation into the viral video.