Influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj arrested in assault case
What's the story
Delhi Police have arrested social media influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj in connection with an alleged assault case. The arrest came after he was detained in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. This was just hours after members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) approached Delhi Police demanding his arrest for allegedly assaulting a minor activist's father during a protest at Jantar Mantar in July.
Legal proceedings
Bhardwaj sent to 1-day police custody
Bhardwaj was produced before the Patiala House Court via video conferencing and granted one-day police custody.
A fresh FIR was filed against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after a complaint by the minor activist.
The case also includes sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Information Technology Act provisions.
Podcast revelations
Bhardwaj claimed he was backed by political leaders
Bhardwaj had earlier claimed in a podcast that he "cracked the skull" of the minor activist's father, Sanjay Kumar.
He alleged that he was backed by political leaders like BJP leader Kapil Mishra and Union Minister Chirag Paswan.
His remarks drew severe criticism from opposition parties such as Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Trinamool Congress.
Minister's response
Paswan calls for strict action against Bhardwaj
Paswan distanced himself from Bhardwaj's claims and called for strict action against him.
He said it would set a "wrong precedent" if no action is taken against someone who openly mocks the law.
He also accused Bhardwaj of misusing "my name" and urged Delhi Police to conduct an impartial investigation into the matter.