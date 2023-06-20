India

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani donates Rs. 315cr to IIT Bombay

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 20, 2023 | 03:31 pm 1 min read

Nilekani joined IIT Bombay in 1973

Nandan Nilekani, the co-founder of Infosys, has donated Rs. 315 crore to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, which he joined for a Bachelor's degree in electrical engineering in 1973. He made the announcement on the completion of 50 years of his association with the institution, first as a student and then in various roles, including on the Board of Governors from 2005-2011.

Nilekani previously donated Rs. 85 crore to IIT Bombay

According to Nilekani's announcement, his contribution adds to his previous grants of Rs. 85 crore to IIT Bombay, bringing the cumulative value to Rs. 400 crore. "The donation will be instrumental in fostering world-class infrastructure, stimulating research in emerging areas of engineering and technology, and nurturing a deep tech startup ecosystem at IIT Bombay," the release read.

