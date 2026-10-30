Italian EUFOR helicopter crashes in Bosnia and Herzegovina, 4 dead
An Italian military helicopter crashed during a training exercise in Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday, leaving four people dead and 11 others injured.
The chopper was part of the EU's peacekeeping mission (EUFOR) and was seen struggling to stay airborne before it went down near Gorice.
Investigation underway into Bosnia crash
The victims include Army sergeants and flight technicians Simone Ruggia and Claudio Marchesi, Red Cross lieutenant Franco Adriano Zecchillo, an emergency response technician, and sergeant Laura Procacci, the first woman to reach her rank in the corps.
Thankfully, all surviving passengers are stable and no civilians were hurt.
Italian Minister Guido Crosetto called the loss, adding, "There are no words capable of filling such a great loss."
An investigation is underway to find out what caused the crash.