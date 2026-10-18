Jamia Millia Islamia shuts libraries citing security concerns amid protests

The push for a students' union has been building since a hunger strike started on October 12.

Things heated up when students said they were forced out of Gulistan-i-Ghalib Garden after the administration allegedly denied permission to hold the protest at the designated location, and about 100 entered campus through Gate seven, leading to clashes with security.

Police showed up but were called in to remove the students.

While the university says Gate 18 is the official protest spot, organizers claim they weren't allowed in.

Some students are calling the administration's approach "anti-democratic" and say they want real dialogue instead of force.