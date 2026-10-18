Jamia Millia Islamia students allege forcible removal during hunger strike
India
Jamia Millia Islamia students on a hunger strike for student union elections say they were "forcibly removed" from their protest spot by security on Saturday morning.
The university disagrees, saying the group was outside the approved protest area.
The hunger strike started October 12, with students calling for elections that haven't happened since 2006.
Jamia punishes 2 students, closes campus
After refusing to leave, two students faced tough consequences: one rusticated for a year, another banned from campus for six months.
Some protesters also reported being detained but were released later.
Amid rising tensions and ongoing concerns about limited spaces to voice dissent, the university has now closed campus for five days citing upcoming festivals.