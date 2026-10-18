Jamia Millia Islamia suspends 3 students, 1-year and 6-month bans
India
Jamia Millia Islamia has suspended three students for joining a protest to bring back the campus student union, which was dissolved in 2006.
The university handed out one-year and six-month bans, saying the protest disrupted campus life.
Jamia protesters say associations lack voice
Protesters argue that the current subject associations don't really give them a voice on bigger issues like a proper student union would.
Even after being told to move their hunger strike from gate seven to gate 18, three students kept up their demonstration.
Security tried to clear them out, but the protests are still going strong.