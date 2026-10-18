Jammu and Kashmir government issues conduct code after IAS video
India
After a video of an IAS officer telling a junior, "I am your boss," went viral, the Jammu and Kashmir government has issued a fresh code of conduct for officers and officials.
The move aims to prevent workplace disrespect and promises strict action against anyone using abusive or derogatory language on the job.
Department heads to enforce conduct rules
The new guidelines remind everyone, from top officials to junior staff, to keep communication respectful and use authority responsibly.
Department heads are now expected to make sure their teams follow these rules, reinforcing a culture of integrity and dignity across government offices.