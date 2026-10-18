Jantar Mantar alternatives Ramlila Maidan, CBD and Burari hamper protests

With Jantar Mantar off the list for protests, Ramlila Maidan, CBD Ground, and Burari Ground have come into focus as alternatives.

But each site has its own set of headaches: Ramlila Maidan is usually booked for big events like Dussehra and during the visit puddles dotted the ground or poses a traffic management challenge.

Plus, booking it costs a hefty ₹50,000 per day.