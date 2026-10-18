Jantar Mantar alternatives Ramlila Maidan, CBD and Burari hamper protests
With Jantar Mantar off the list for protests, Ramlila Maidan, CBD Ground, and Burari Ground have come into focus as alternatives.
But each site has its own set of headaches: Ramlila Maidan is usually booked for big events like Dussehra and during the visit puddles dotted the ground or poses a traffic management challenge.
Plus, booking it costs a hefty ₹50,000 per day.
CBD ground rundown, Burari lacks shade
CBD Ground is pretty rundown (think overgrown grass, muddy patches, and scattered garbage) and it's 13km from Jantar Mantar.
Burari Ground is even farther (23km away), with bumpy terrain and tricky entry points thanks to wire fences and wide pits.
Burari Ground lacks basic infrastructure like shade, making temporary tents necessary for prolonged demonstrations, making it inconvenient for large gatherings.
Being so far from political hotspots also means protests don't get much attention or impact.