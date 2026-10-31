Jhansi PET candidate hid electronic device inside sanitary napkin
India
A male candidate taking the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) in Jhansi tried to outsmart the system by hiding an electronic device inside a sanitary napkin.
The unusual attempt was discovered on Friday at an exam center when an invigilator heard a buzzing sound coming from a candidate seated in the examination hall.
Akash Patel checked, police seized device
The plan unraveled after an invigilator heard a buzzing sound during the test and checked Akash Patel, who is from Prayagraj.
That's when they found the hidden gadget. Police were called, seized the device, and are now investigating further.
Preeti Singh, the city superintendent of police, said legal action is under way, highlighting how cheating methods just keep getting more creative and tougher to catch.