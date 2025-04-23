Naushad, who calls himself "Islamic Lawyer and Bold Orator" on social media, wrote: "Thank you Pakistan, thank you, Lashkar-e-Taiba, may Allah bless you always, Amen. We will be happier if RSS, BJP, Bajrang Dal, and the media are targeted."

The statement soon went viral and set off demands for strict action against him.

The police quickly acted and nabbed Naushad on Wednesday.