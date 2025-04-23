Jharkhand man arrested for praising Pahalgam attack on social media
What's the story
Bokaro (Jharkhand) resident Mohammad Naushad has been arrested by police for allegedly celebrating the recent Pahalgam terror attack.
The attack happened on Tuesday afternoon when terrorists fired upon a popular meadow near Pahalgam in Kashmir, killing 28 and injuring over a dozen civilians.
Naushad made the controversial comments on his social media account named 'Quasmi.'
Controversial post
Naushad's social media post sparked public outrage
Naushad, who calls himself "Islamic Lawyer and Bold Orator" on social media, wrote: "Thank you Pakistan, thank you, Lashkar-e-Taiba, may Allah bless you always, Amen. We will be happier if RSS, BJP, Bajrang Dal, and the media are targeted."
The statement soon went viral and set off demands for strict action against him.
The police quickly acted and nabbed Naushad on Wednesday.
Confirmation
Police confirm Naushad's arrest and ongoing investigation
Balidih police station in-charge Naveen Singh confirmed Naushad's arrest, saying action was taken over the offensive post he shared.
Singh added that an investigation is underway to determine Naushad's motive behind the post and if he has any links to terrorist organizations.
This swift action from the cops comes amid national mourning for the Pahalgam attack victims.