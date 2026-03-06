Jharkhand man trampled to death by elephant outside home

Human-elephant conflicts are becoming more common across the state, especially in districts like Hazaribag and Bokaro. With a particularly aggressive herd causing trouble, authorities have deployed a team of 70 personnel to keep things in check.

CM Soren orders compensation disbursement

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has ordered compensation to be disbursed to victims' families within 12 days.

The state is also training local rescue squads and procuring specially trained elephants to help manage wild herds.

Quick response teams are being sent out to tackle the crisis faster.