Jonmani Gogoi turns up at police station to be questioned
India
Jonmani Gogoi, the wife of Ghanakanta Gogoi (prime accused in the Guwahati hotel firing incident), has finally turned up at a police station after being untraceable with her child.
She went missing after her husband was arrested for allegedly killing five people during a dispute over the lease and management of the establishment at Hotel Bilas Inn on October 26.
Police now plan to bring her to Guwahati for questioning.
SIT probes Guwahati hotel case
With Jonmani back, police are focusing on what she might know about the case and her husband's actions.
Meanwhile, the bereaved family is asking for justice, saying the attack was planned.
A Special Investigation Team is on the case, and Ghanakanta is in custody while officers dig deeper into what really happened.