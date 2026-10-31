Jonmani Gogoi turns up at police station to be questioned

Jonmani Gogoi, the wife of Ghanakanta Gogoi (prime accused in the Guwahati hotel firing incident), has finally turned up at a police station after being untraceable with her child.

She went missing after her husband was arrested for allegedly killing five people during a dispute over the lease and management of the establishment at Hotel Bilas Inn on October 26.

Police now plan to bring her to Guwahati for questioning.