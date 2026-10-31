Joshimath helicopter crash kills 5 including Bengaluru crime branch inspector
India
A tragic helicopter crash in Joshimath, Uttarakhand took the lives of five Bengaluru residents on Friday, including a crime branch inspector.
The group: Arun Salunke, HS Nataraj, Prathap Ningraju, Sudheer K. and Shankar Gowda was returning home when their helicopter went down.
Before takeoff, they had apparently been warned about heavy fog and low visibility.
Bengaluru mourns, Karnataka CM pledges repatriation
The news has hit Bengaluru hard. Salunke was friendly with everyone in the building and CID; Nataraj led an educational institute; Gowda was an advocate.
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar offered condolences and said the state is working with Uttarakhand officials to bring their bodies home quickly and support their families during this tough time.