Joshimath helicopter crash kills 5 including Bengaluru crime branch inspector

A tragic helicopter crash in Joshimath, Uttarakhand took the lives of five Bengaluru residents on Friday, including a crime branch inspector.

The group: Arun Salunke, HS Nataraj, Prathap Ningraju, Sudheer K. and Shankar Gowda was returning home when their helicopter went down.

Before takeoff, they had apparently been warned about heavy fog and low visibility.