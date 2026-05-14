Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma launches contempt over defamatory excise posts

Kejriwal Sisodia Pathak appear without lawyers

AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Durgesh Pathak showed up without lawyers after Justice Sharma refused to step aside from their case: they had claimed bias because of her family's government connections.

She called their claims an insult to judicial integrity.

Now, senior advocates are expected to represent them as the case heads back to court.