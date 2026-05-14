Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma launches contempt over defamatory excise posts
India
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court is launching contempt proceedings after some of the accused in the excise policy case posted harsh and defamatory comments about her and the court.
It all ties back to a CBI challenge against a trial court order passed in February that cleared 23 people in an alleged liquor scam.
Kejriwal Sisodia Pathak appear without lawyers
AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Durgesh Pathak showed up without lawyers after Justice Sharma refused to step aside from their case: they had claimed bias because of her family's government connections.
She called their claims an insult to judicial integrity.
Now, senior advocates are expected to represent them as the case heads back to court.