Kajal admits killing husband Gopal at Faridabad home with Yogendra
India
Kajal has admitted to killing her husband, Gopal, during the intervening night of October 14 and 15 at their Faridabad home.
At first, she told police that strangers broke in, but later confessed she stabbed him while he slept.
The murder was planned with her boyfriend Yogendra, who was Gopal's friend.
Kajal and Yogendra arrested
Kajal and Gopal had been married and have three children. Their relationship had gotten rocky, especially after Kajal started seeing Yogendra and he began visiting their home frequently, even when Gopal wasn't there.
Arguments became common, and police say this ongoing tension led Kajal and Yogendra to plan the attack together.
Both have now been arrested as the investigation continues.