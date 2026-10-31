Kalaburagi boy Manoj, 4, dies and dog bites 13 others
India
A tragic incident in Kalaburagi saw four-year-old Manoj lose his life after being attacked by a stray dog suspected to be rabid while playing outside his house.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, he didn't survive.
Shockingly, the same dog went on to bite 13 more people during their morning walk the next day.
Case registered against Kalaburagi City Corporation
The attacks have left the community upset and demanding answers.
A case has been registered against the Kalaburagi City Corporation, calling for stricter control of stray dogs and better safety measures.
They're also asking for support for Manoj's family as everyone tries to process this heartbreaking event.