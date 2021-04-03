Karnataka: 26 students test COVID-19-positive at Basavanahalli school; classes suspended

According to the state government's order, gymnasiums, party halls, clubhouses, as well as swimming pools have been directed to remain shut. On the other hand, the order has also said that the occupancy limit in buses cannot exceed the vehicle's seating capacity.
On Friday, Karnataka registered 4,991 fresh COVID-19 cases—its highest single-day surge so far in the ongoing second wave. Of these, 3,509 cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban alone. Also, the positivity rate (number of people testing positive per 100 tests) of Bengaluru stood at 5.41%.