Karnataka pauses rule requiring hospitals to disclose purchase prices
India
Karnataka has hit pause on a new rule that would have made hospitals list out the actual prices they pay for medicines and devices on patient bills.
The move came after a high court hearing, so the rule, originally set to start November 1, is now on hold while the court checks if it is legally sound.
Karnataka private hospitals oppose billing circular
The circular wanted hospitals to break down costs, including what they paid versus what patients are charged.
But private hospital groups pushed back, saying it could reveal confidential deals and was not properly discussed with them.
The court will take another look at everything on November 12.