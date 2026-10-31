Karnataka rural population falls to 2.4cr from 3.6cr by 2047
India
Big changes are coming to Karnataka's population map.
By 2047, only about 30% of people will live in rural areas (down from 3.6 crore to 2.4 crore), as more folks move to cities and villages turn urban.
Karnataka plans 7 development zones, ₹5L/cr
Bengaluru's metro area is set to swell from 1.4 crore to 2 crore people, thanks to migration and city expansion.
To handle this, the state plans seven new development zones centered around hubs like Mysuru and Mangaluru, with a huge ₹5 lakh crore investment over the next two decades, funded through debt and asset monetization, to build out infrastructure for this urban boom.