Bengaluru: 22 students brutally assault juniors in ragging case

In a shocking incident of ragging, 22 students of Akash Group of Institutions in Devanahalli, Bengaluru , have been accused of assaulting their juniors. The police have arrested three students involved in the violent incident, while 19 others are still at large. An FIR was filed against all 22 students and an outsider following a complaint related to incidents on January 14.

Allegations Juniors forced into servitude, assaulted by seniors The complaint alleges that the accused ragged first-year students, forcing them to fetch cigarettes and drinks and carry their books. When Midhun Madhavan, head of admissions at the institution, intervened on January 15, he was also assaulted along with the juniors. The situation escalated when Madhavan and the juniors tried to confront the seniors near a tea shop behind campus.

Confrontation Madhavan's warning leads to escalation of violence Madhavan had warned the accused against repeating their actions, but they allegedly continued ragging. When he tried to confront them, the seniors turned violent. An outsider named Naveen was also involved in the attack with rods, sticks, and stones. The police are now on a manhunt for the remaining absconding suspects involved in this incident, PTI reported.

