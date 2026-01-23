LOADING...
Bengaluru: 22 students brutally assault juniors in ragging case
The students belonged to Akash Group of Institutions in Devanahalli, Bengaluru

By Snehil Singh
Jan 23, 2026
06:34 pm
What's the story

In a shocking incident of ragging, 22 students of Akash Group of Institutions in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, have been accused of assaulting their juniors. The police have arrested three students involved in the violent incident, while 19 others are still at large. An FIR was filed against all 22 students and an outsider following a complaint related to incidents on January 14.

Allegations

Juniors forced into servitude, assaulted by seniors

The complaint alleges that the accused ragged first-year students, forcing them to fetch cigarettes and drinks and carry their books. When Midhun Madhavan, head of admissions at the institution, intervened on January 15, he was also assaulted along with the juniors. The situation escalated when Madhavan and the juniors tried to confront the seniors near a tea shop behind campus.

Confrontation

Madhavan's warning leads to escalation of violence

Madhavan had warned the accused against repeating their actions, but they allegedly continued ragging. When he tried to confront them, the seniors turned violent. An outsider named Naveen was also involved in the attack with rods, sticks, and stones. The police are now on a manhunt for the remaining absconding suspects involved in this incident, PTI reported.

Legal action

Accused booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Karnataka Education Act

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Karnataka Education Act. Further investigations are underway to nab all those involved in this brutal ragging case. This incident comes on the heels of another tragic ragging case from Dharamshala, where a 19-year-old college student died after alleged harassment by classmates and a professor.

