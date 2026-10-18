Karnataka tightens Sakala Act, fines officials for delayed services
Karnataka just updated its Sakala Services Act, making things stricter for both government officials and citizens.
Now, if officials delay your service or wrongly reject your application, they'll get fined straight from their salary, starting at ₹20 per day and going up to ₹100 per day after 20 days, with a maximum of ₹1,500 for delay.
The goal: faster services and less negligence.
False complaints fined ₹1,500 per application
The new rules also crack down on people filing false complaints just to hassle government staff.
If an inquiry confirms that a complaint was filed with ulterior motives, the applicant will be fined ₹1,500 per application. If you keep doing it, the fine repeats each time.
These changes are meant to keep the system fair for everyone and make sure grievances are taken seriously by both sides.