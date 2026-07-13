Karnataka's Shivashankarappa S Sahukar suspended over daughters' industrial extension appointments
Karnataka's top public service recruiter, Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, has been suspended after accusations that he pulled strings to get his two daughters selected as industrial extension officers.
The governor stepped in, saying the process needs to stay fair and above board, so for now, another senior member will take over while things are investigated.
Governor seeks Supreme Court probe
Sahukar is accused of hiding a conflict of interest and letting his daughters benefit from special job reservations they weren't supposed to get: one even claimed a low income to qualify for an OBC quota despite rules against it.
The governor wants the Supreme Court to look into these charges, and Sahukar will stay suspended until there's a final decision.
This case could shake up how public jobs are filled in Karnataka.