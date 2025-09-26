Kashmir's Mirwaiz Umar Farooq placed under house arrest again India Sep 26, 2025

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir's top cleric and Hurriyat Conference chairman, says he's been put under house arrest for the third Friday in a row.

He shared on X (formerly Twitter) that being barred from leading prayers at Srinagar's Jama Masjid is an "assault on basic rights," and called out officials for acting without accountability.