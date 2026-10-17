Kerala government raises DA and DR to 37% from November
India
Kerala just announced a hike in dearness allowance (DA) for state employees and teachers, plus dearness relief (DR) for pensioners.
The new 37% rate kicks in from November 2026.
This update also covers local body staff, full-time contingent employees, family pensioners, and ex gratia pensioners, so it's a pretty wide net.
Kerala promises arrears details soon
The higher DA and DR will show up in November paychecks and pensions, giving some much-needed relief as living costs keep rising.
The government says details about arrears from November 1 are coming soon.
For context, the last hike was in February this year (from 25% to 35%), so these regular updates help keep everyone's benefits more in tune with inflation.