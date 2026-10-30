Kerala man wins ₹1 refund and ₹3,100 from IRCTC

He had canceled a ₹553 AC train ticket in August 2024. After the cancelation fee and GST, he should have gotten back ₹341, but IRCTC only sent him ₹340.

The commission called out IRCTC for not explaining the deduction and said it was an unfair trade practice.

Now, IRCTC has 30 days to pay up, proving even small amounts matter when it comes to fairness.