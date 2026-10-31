Kerala minister vows justice after crash involving judge's minor son

Kerala's home minister, Ramesh Chennithala, has promised Jayabalakrishnan's family that justice will be served after their loved one died in a crash involving a judge's minor son.

Meeting the family on Saturday, he reassured them that "Justice and law are equal for everyone, whether it is a judge or an ordinary citizen," said Ramesh Chennithala.

The investigation is still underway. There was public outcry when the accused teen got bail, but he was re-arrested on new charges and released again by the Juvenile Justice Board.