Kerala minister vows justice after crash involving judge's minor son
Kerala's home minister, Ramesh Chennithala, has promised Jayabalakrishnan's family that justice will be served after their loved one died in a crash involving a judge's minor son.
Meeting the family on Saturday, he reassured them that "Justice and law are equal for everyone, whether it is a judge or an ordinary citizen," said Ramesh Chennithala.
The investigation is still underway. There was public outcry when the accused teen got bail, but he was re-arrested on new charges and released again by the Juvenile Justice Board.
Special public prosecutor for Jayabalakrishnan case
His father, the judge, is also named as an accused, though his arrest has been put on hold by the High Court.
To make things fairer, a special public prosecutor would be appointed according to the family's choice.
Both the home minister and chief minister have personally promised Jayabalakrishnan's family that they'll get a fair shot at justice, which seems to be giving them some hope right now.